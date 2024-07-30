On Sunday, July 28th, the STATE CHAMPION Lady Wild Gators were honored with their State Championship rings at a ceremony held in the Lake View High School gymnasium. The event commenced with Athletic Director Brandi Huggins delivering a heartfelt congratulatory speech to the players and coaches, expressing her gratitude for their hard work and dedication throughout the season.
Following her remarks, Head Coach Larry Inman took the stage, praising God first and then his players and coaching staff for their remarkable efforts and achievements. He extended his thanks to the school administration, the supportive parents, and Coach Huggins for their unwavering support.
The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the championship rings. Each player was individually called up to receive her ring, creating a moment of pride and joy for everyone present. Once all the players had their rings, it was the coaches’ turn to receive theirs. At a coordinated moment, everyone simultaneously opened their ring boxes, and the gym was filled with smiles and cheers.
Coach Huggins then invited the team to gather for a group photo, capturing the triumphant moment. Families and friends were also welcomed to join in and take photos, making it a memorable day for the Lady Wild Gators and their community. The ceremony was a fitting celebration of their championship season, honoring the dedication and teamwork that led them to their SCHSL 1A Basketball State Championship.
On Sunday, July 28th, the STATE CHAMPION Lady Wild Gators were honored with their State Championship rings at a ceremony held in the Lake View High School gymnasium. The event commenced with Athletic Director Brandi Huggins delivering a heartfelt congratulatory speech to the players and coaches, expressing her gratitude for their hard work and dedication throughout the season.