Contributed By Allyssa Scott
This year a group of 32 people gathered in Pawley’s Island, SC at St. Paul’s Waccamaw Methodist Church. (Latta Methodist Church from SC & Ebensburg Methodist Church from PA)
The enemy was distracting us all week- there was sickness, multiple trips to Urgent Care/ER, threats of thunderstorms around the worksite every day, along with other things, but our God showed up & showed off yet again!
When we go on a Mission Trip we are intentionally set apart for a week to disconnect from normal life to connect with God. It’s about your personal relationship with God & drawing nearer to Him. The Mission Trip is a feeling-it’s a lot of emotions because God truly works during the week if you take it seriously & allow Him.
As a team, we come together as Gods hands & feet to do His work to serve others-even though the work is only a piece of the trip. We may spend the week working on various projects, getting dirty, sweaty, working in hot weather, just feeling miserable, but in the midst of the work, we spend each day building relationships with each other. Most days we find ourselves joking around, & laughing at the job sites.
More importantly, at the end of each day we gather together to worship God & thank Him for the ways that He showed up & we also acknowledge the ways He worked in our days. When we make it an intentional thought to ask ourselves where we see God show up everyday, we see that He is in the midst of everything. There were two people baptized during this mission trip.
It’s great to say that we got all of our projects accomplished during the week of a Mission Trip, but it is more fulfilling to say I really reconnected to God this week in a new & life-altering way!