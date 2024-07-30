By Vickie Rogers
McLeod Health Dillon recently hosted a critical seminar on sex trafficking, engaging over 60 employees and local law enforcement partners. Held on July 25, the event was led by Denine Mitchell, the Sexual Violence Program Director for Pee Dee Coalition. Mitchell provided essential training on recognizing sex trafficking, identifying signs that someone may be a victim, and delivering trauma-informed care.
Sex trafficking is a significant issue, driven by the demand for commercial sex and exploiting vulnerable individuals. The International Labor Organization estimates this illicit industry generates around $172 billion annually. Victims can come from any background, and trafficking can occur in any location—whether in bustling cities or rural communities like the Pee Dee area. Dillon’s strategic location near Interstate 95 and the coast, along with the increasing role of social media and the internet in facilitating trafficking, underscores the importance of such educational efforts.
The seminar aimed to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills to detect and support trafficking victims effectively. For those needing immediate assistance, the Pee Dee Coalition offers a 24-hour Crisis Line at 800-273-1820 and collaborates with agencies statewide to support victims.