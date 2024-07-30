By Vickie Rogers
On Saturday, July 27, the Dillon Ministers Alliance hosted a lively Back-To-School giveaway from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the South Plaza in Downtown Dillon, located at 100 South Railroad Avenue. The event featured a range of activities, including free food, drinks, free haircuts, bookbags, several school supplies, and music, creating a festive atmosphere for attendees. The community came together, making it a memorable occasion for everyone involved. Pastor James Orr added they had nearly 600 people attend.
By Vickie Rogers