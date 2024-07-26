Scrubby’s Car Wash Opens

By Vickie Rogers

Scrubby’s Car Wash is now open for business. It is located at 1110 Hwy. 301 North, Dillon. The hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Scrubby’s Car Wash features state-of-the-art technology, including the Scrubby’s Express Tunnel, which promises to wash cars in just three minutes, allowing up to 100 cars per hour. Additionally, they offer amenities such as an automated wet vacuum for carpets, free vacuums on site, and complimentary chemicals and towels for customers.

To celebrate the opening, Scrubby's is offering free car washes for the first few days. They will also introduce membership packages starting at $19.99 per month, which will provide daily access to car wash services at any Scrubby's location, including their other sites in South Carolina and North Carolina.