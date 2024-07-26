Mayor McColl Congratulates “Youth Of The Year” Jerrion Ross

Contributed By Mayor

Congratulations to Mr. Jerrion Ross. He has been named “Youth of the Year” on behalf of Body of God by Faith Apostolic, Inc. Mr. Jerrion Ross raised over three hundred dollars in great endeavors to win this award during the 2024 State Youth Convention. Not only did Jerrion win an award he was also able to spend time with the Mayor of Dillon, Mr. Tally McColl. Jerrion was able to chat and enjoy lunch with Mayor McColl. Again, Congratulations to Jerrion Ross as the 2024 “Youth of the Year.”