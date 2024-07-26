Gracen Grainger Will Compete For Miss USA Title On August 4th

Contributed

Grainger heads to the national stage for a second time

Gracen Grainger, a native of Dillon County, SC, will be competing for the title of Miss USA on Sunday, August 4th, in Los Angeles, CA. Grainger was crowned the new Miss SC USA this past Saturday, in North Charleston, out of thirty-eight competitors. This is not Grainger’s first time representing the Palmetto State on a national level; she was Miss SC Teen USA in 2020 and placed as a finalist in Miss Teen USA.

In addition to being a professional model and actress, Gracen is a graduate of Latta High School and Coastal Carolina University, where she received an undergraduate degree in history. She is currently in law school at the University of South Carolina Joseph F. Rice School of Law, with future plans to open her own practice in South Carolina. Along with her aspirations of working in the legal system, Gracen is an advocate for bringing awareness to the political process and encouraging voter participation – something she wishes to continue promoting as Miss SC USA and potentially Miss USA.

When asked about her current win, Grainger stated, “I’ve dreamed about being

Miss South Carolina USA for as long as I can remember. My mom and I started this journey when I was 7 years old, and I am so sincerely grateful for the chance to live out my childhood dream.”

Tune in to the CW Television Network on Sunday, August 4th, from 8:00-10:00

PM ET to watch the 73rd Miss USA Pageant.