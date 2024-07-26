Dillon Football Preview

By Landry Collins

Wildcats 2024 Football Preview

Dillon: Last season, the Dillon Wildcats went 10-2 (5-0) and won the 3A Region 7 championship. Unfortunately, they were not able to get past Camden in the second round of the playoffs. The Wildcats are hoping to make a deeper run in 2024. Dillon will have some large shoes to fill with the departure of Josiah Thompson (SC Mr. Football and All-American) and Jayden Benjamin on the offensive line. More recently, starting quarterback Josiah Oxendine announced that he will not be at Dillon for the upcoming season. There has been a ton of realignment of teams in the SCHSL, moving Dillon to Region 5 in 3A. This specific region (Dillon, Aynor, Georgetown, Loris, and Waccamaw) has not changed much from last season, with the only addition being Marlboro County. This upcoming season, Dillon will have a 10-game regular season starting on August 23rd versus Scotland County. A few games to look forward to this year are their matchups against Scotland County, Hartsville, and Marlboro County. Head Coach Kelvin Roller named a few players to watch this season at the Jamboree of Champions luncheon. He mentioned Jamarion Fling, Dominick Felton, and Rahmond Hamilton on offense and Fling, Keryien Brown, Azavion DeBerry, and Tamarien Rogers on defense. I expect the Wildcats to be just as good as they have been the last few seasons and win their region once again. Hopefully, they will be able to stay healthy late into the season, make a good playoff run, and return to their state championship competing ways.

Vikings 2024 Football Preview

Latta: Last season, the Latta Vikings went 9-2 (4-1) and finished second in 1A Region 6. They fell in the first round of the playoffs to Allendale-Fairfax. This was the Vikings’ best season since the 2015-2016 football team went 9-4. The Vikings are hoping to build off that momentum from last season and continue competing for a region championship and state playoff run. The Viking offense will look different this season as they lose 15 players to graduation. This includes their leading rusher (200.7 ypg) and TD leader (22), Jamarion Jones. They will also be replacing starting quarterback Labron Cobb and tight end Michael McKenzie. Defensively, the Vikings will be without leading tackler (8.9 per game), Eli Jones. This might seem tough to overcome, but Head Coach Brandon Iseman is up for the task. He has Latta on the right track to being a successful program. The numbers for their summer workouts and practices have been pretty good, with an average of 50 kids attending. The Vikings will have 10 regular season games this year. Their first game of the season is against East Columbus on August 23rd. 1A Region 6 will feature Carvers Bay, Green Sea Floyds, Hannah Pamplico, Hemingway, Johnsonville, Lake View, and Latta. Key games this year for the Vikings will be against Marion, Johnsonville, Green Sea, and cross-county rival Lake View. Expect Latta to be competitive in the region this year and to make a deeper playoff run.

Wild Gators 2024 Football Preview

Lake View: Last season, the Lake View Wild Gators went 7-4 (2-2) and finished third in 1A Region 6. They lost in the second round of the state playoffs to Johnsonville. Last season would be considered a down year for the Lake View program, which has not been below an 8-win season since the 2018-2019 school year. The Wild Gators are looking like strong contenders to win the region this year with a healthy number of returning starters from last season. Offensively, they will be returning their leading rusher, Tyrell Foxworth, who ran for over 1,300 yards last year. Also in the backfield, they will have veteran quarterback Kason Herlong commanding the offense. On the offensive line, they will be returning Chris McGill, Lance Floyd, and Tyree Ford. The defense will be anchored by their linebackers. Landon King, Seth Deese, and Dawson Hunt will all return this season. Unfortunately, the Wild Gators will have a whole new secondary. Lake View’s first game of the season will be against Marion on August 22nd. I am unsure about any other areas of the state, but in our neck of the woods, Lake View always kicks off the regular season first with a Thursday night game. The key games for the Wild Gators will be their matchups against Johnsonville, Green Sea Floyds, and cross-county rival Latta. Coach Daryl King will have his guys ready to go, and I expect Lake View to have a very successful season this year. Look for them to be at the top of the region and make a good run in the state playoffs.

Warriors 2024 Football Preview

Dillon Christian: Last season, the Dillon Christian School Warriors went 3-8 (1-1) and finished second in SCISA 1A Region 2. They lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Dorchester Academy. Last season was Head Coach Donell Stanley’s first year at the helm. This season will look a lot different schedule-wise as the Warriors will move up to 2A in football. With a step up in class comes a step up in competition. Fortunately for the Warriors, they will have almost all their offensive production from last season on the field this year. All-purpose yards leader Jackson Outlar will certainly be looking to build on the season he had last year. Also, in the backfield will be returning starting quarterback Avery Sherman and starting running back Amir Boston. The offensive line will once again be a young group, but they will return four starters from last season. On the defensive side of the ball, they will have to replace linebacker Collin Davis and defensive end Ron Bracey. CJ Bailey will return as the best secondary defender. Outlar, Boston, Sherman, and pretty much the entire offensive side of the ball will be holding down the defense this year. With a move up in class, there will be new region opponents this season. Teams in Region 1 will be Bethesda Academy, Christian Academy, Hilton Head Prep, St. John’s Christian, Pee Dee Academy, and Dillon Christian. The Warriors’ season opener will be on August 23rd against Florence Christian. Key games for Dillon Christian will be Florence Christian, Trinity Collegiate, Bethesda, and rival Pee Dee Academy. Coach Donell Stanley will have his guys prepared each week to compete. Hopefully, the Warriors can have a good year and compete in the playoffs.