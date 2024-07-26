Coffee & Talk Held At The Dillon Visitor Center

By Vickie Rogers

“Coffee and Talk” at the City of Dillon Visitor Center sponsored by Anderson Brothers Bank was a great event! Held on Wednesday morning, July 24 from 7:30-9:00 a.m., it offered a casual setting for local business owners and community members to connect, start conversations, and network. Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy delicious pastries from Nicki’s Sugar Shack and coffee from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee. Events like these are wonderful for fostering community relationships and supporting local businesses.