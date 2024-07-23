Congratulations And Appreciation From The Herald Group

By Myers Jordan

2024 has been quite an eventful election year, with promises and campaign platforms covering a wide array of topics and issues both nationally and locally in our own county. Many local candidates run on our very real need for economic impact, new business development, reducing crime, tourism, and the revitalization of our downtown. We argue a need for better housing, better jobs, and a safer community. All of these are truly noble mantles, and those which we as citizens should no doubt take up as members of the community. While I do not want to downplay the importance of private citizens engaging in and fighting for these deep needs in Dillon County, I would argue that all these issues will be improved by fighting for a stronger education for our kids.

Truett Cathy, legendary founder of Chick Fil A and leader of one of the greatest family businesses in the world, held a simple but powerful belief: “It is better to Build Boys than to Mend Men”. This sentiment echoes one of my favorite Scripture Verses, Proverbs 22:6, which says: “Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it.” I don’t think there is a person alive who would disagree with this wisdom, and we should all applaud efforts made by our community to live up to these ideals.

With this in mind, we would like to thank and congratulate the massive investments made not only financially, but in time, leadership, and vision that have led to the completion of the new Dillon Elementary School. If you have not done so already, we encourage you to take a few minutes to read Vickie Rogers’ interview of Superintendent Ray Rogers and Representative Jackie Hayes highlighting the massive accomplishment this school realized for our district. Modern educational facilities are critical not only for providing a truly competitive learning environment for our children, but also for showing deserved appreciation for our existing faculty and the recruitment of new educators and staff that we so desperately need. We believe that with the community’s support, this will be an instrumental domino leaving a lasting impact on the educational excellence in our county.

As I mentioned in the opening of this article, the many wonderful endeavors of our community to enhance Dillon County rely at their core on a firm educational system. Economic development is a wonderful cause, but industry will not move to Dillon County and create jobs without a well-educated workforce able to meet their needs. If we do not raise up new business leaders, who will occupy the revitalized downtown and continue to add new local businesses? Without these jobs and new businesses to provide opportunity for the next generation, why even bother with new housing? Giving children a strong education that leads to real career opportunities reduces crime without force. I cannot stress how much I believe that our local politicians need to continue to fight for these things, but we feel it is critical to not overlook the massive efforts that our teachers and school staff make every day that build the foundation for these causes to be ultimately achieved.

As detailed in the interview, the new Dillon Elementary School is a remarkable facility that will shape our community for generations. It is powerful to see our districts investing in raising boys and girls, rather than merely mending men and women. I’d like to extend my personal congratulations and thanks to Superintendent Rogers, as well as Representative Hayes for their leadership, and the many individuals who helped in managing this massive project to fruition. We invite the community to write Letters to the Editor expressing your own thoughts and appreciation regarding the new school, and look forward to continuing to fight for a stronger Dillon County together.