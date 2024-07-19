Veterans Luncheon To Be Held

Dillon VFW Post 6091 invites all Veterans and their dependents to attend a luncheon at Fresh Beginnings Christian Center, 2220 Highway 9 West, Dillon, SC 29536, on August 28, 2024, from noon to 2:00 PM. This event aims to pay tribute to Veterans and their families by offering a free delightful meal and providing crucial information about various Veteran Affairs resources. Experts will be on hand to assist with military disability claims, US Department of Veteran Affairs Healthcare eligibility/enrollment, SC Department of Veteran Affairs programs, the military discharge characterization upgrade process, and educational benefits for Veterans and their dependents. Northeastern Technical College will present an overview of its veteran services. This luncheon presents an invaluable opportunity to access these essential resources while honoring the service of Veterans and their families. Kindly reserve your seat by calling 843-506-8084 if you plan to attend.

Organizations interested in contributing, partnering, or hosting a luncheon are encouraged to contact us at 843-506-8084 or via email at qmvfw6091@aol.com with any inquiries. VFW Post 6091 holds tax-exempt status, and contributions are tax-deductible.