Reflections Of A Rotary Ambassador: 52 Years Later

By Tom Scott

In 1972 one of the most memorable events in my life took place. I was awarded a Rotary International Graduate Fellowship for one year of study in Dunedin, New Zealand at the University of Otago. I was sponsored by the Dillon, South Carolina Rotary Club in my hometown. As I reflect over the many years since that time, the memories are crystal clear.

New Zealand consists mostly of two large islands (North Island and South Island) southeast of Australia in the South Pacific Ocean. The population was about 3.5 million back then and now is 5.1 million with over 25 million sheep. New Zealand is about the size of Colorado and has practically every type of terrain from awesome mountain ranges to beautiful beaches, from subtropics to fiord lands. The population consists of 72% European descendants and 18% M_ori (Polynesian).

The University of Otago is located in Dunedin, which is in the South Island with a population of around 108,000 in 1972 and now around 128,000. While attending the university there I took courses in Marketing Management, Human Organization, Human Relations and a Modern Pacific History course. It was an outstanding year for me. Not only were my studies rewarding but also adjusting to another culture other than my own was exciting. Learning to drive on the left side of the road was quite a challenge to say the least. Living in the country for a year gave me a much more in-depth view of what the people are truly like rather than visiting as a tourist. By having the opportunity to stay in their homes, go to school with them, and to socialize daily with them, I could exchange opinions and share feelings regarding lifestyles with them. I learned that people have similar opinions and goals no matter what part of the world they live in. We just need to communicate better with each other and that is what I feel is the real value of the Rotary International Ambassador Program.

Many years have passed since that time and I was recently asked to say a few words on what it has meant to me. Well, I can honestly say it has meant the world to me. There has not been a week pass that I do not recall something from that year abroad. In fact, today I still write to two of my friends I made while living there in 1972. Friendships last a lifetime. I feel quite fortunate and blessed to have had such a wonderful opportunity. There are several things that vividly stand out, among them the natural beauty of the country. The beauty and extreme variety are beyond belief – from the tropical North Island to the glaciers found in the South Island. Truly it is nature’s showcase. I remember seeing the highest mountain in New Zealand and standing in awe at the beauty of it all. The other thing that stands out in my memory is the people. By attending the university, I had a chance to study side by side with students and learn what their thoughts were regarding what the United States was like. We had many late-night discussions about the differences and the commonalities. It was truly an education for everyone.

In addition, to exchanging ideas with students, I also had the opportunity to visit numerous Rotary Clubs during my breaks at the university and speak about what it was like to be an American. It was really great being able to stay in the homes of various Rotarians. They are warm, friendly people with such a zest for life. By staying in the various homes, I learned what it was like to be a “Kiwi” or New Zealander and hopefully they got an opportunity to learn what Americans are really like. Too often the impression of visitors to our country reflects only the views they receive by visiting major cities and is not a true picture of what the average person is like here in America.

This was an experience of a lifetime that I continue to treasure. Since leaving New Zealand I have returned 5 times to visit this unique country. One of my friends has visited us two times and another friend has visited once. We still write to each other frequently.

Yes, I do relish telling people about my experiences. You might ask what impact has it made on my life. One thing it has made me love visiting other countries and experiencing their culture. It really planted the seed in me to travel to other countries. Since that time, my wife and I have traveled to 119 countries. In my travels I try to be a goodwill ambassador by meeting as many people as possible and share with them what it is like to be an American. I even have a South Carolina state pin that I give someone who has been especially helpful to us.

When I got back from my trip my work didn’t afford me time to join Rotary but in 1999, I changed jobs and locations and decided to join North Myrtle Beach Rotary in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina so I could give back to this great organization. I have been in the club for over 25 years now and have served many positions in the club, such as

President, Secretary, and Sergeant-at-Arms. I have the opportunity to share my experiences with people I meet. I have attended two International Rotary Conferences. My experiences overseas inspired my wife and I to host two Rotary Youth Exchange students, one from Switzerland and one from Taiwan. In addition, we have hosted work study groups from Brazil, England, France and Australia. I am a frequent speaker at our club highlighting my experiences in traveling all over the world. I do not think I would be so passionate seeing the world if it had not been for my experiences of my Rotary Graduate Ambassador Fellowship Award, that I received in 1972.

The Rotary Ambassador Program has meant a lot to me. It has given me experiences that I will never forget. It has given me friends that I will cherish for a lifetime. It planted a seed for learning more about other people and countries. Incidentally, of the 119 countries we have visited, New Zealand is still my favorite country. Yes, even though it has been 52 years, not a week goes by that I don’t think about my time on this fellowship and what I learned. I think the Ambassador Program is truly one of the finest avenues that Rotary can support because it creates experiences for a lifetime. It has for me. My final thoughts are the Ambassador Program does not create an ambassador for one year but for life. Just ask me, Tom Scott.