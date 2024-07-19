“Dorm Ready” Initiative Held At City Of Dillon Wellness Center

By Vickie Rogers

The “Dorm Ready” Initiative, spearheaded by Teresa and Joseph Pernell, was held on Saturday, July 13th at the City of Dillon Wellness Center gym at 10 a.m. Now in its third year, this initiative aimed to equip college students with essential supplies necessary for their upcoming school year on campus.

The event drew a large crowd, with eager students forming a lengthy line before the doors opened. Teresa Pernell noted that they successfully provided much-needed supplies to nearly 300 college students. The initiative is primarily funded through savings accumulated by the Pernell family starting from January each year, supplemented by community donations.

The supplies distributed included practical items such as laundry detergent, paper towels, deodorant, shampoo, body wash, and toilet paper—key essentials for starting the school year prepared. Beyond these basics, students also had the opportunity to win valuable prizes like laptops and TVs, adding an element of excitement to the event.

Teresa Pernell highlighted the strong community support behind the initiative, with approximately 95% of the funding coming directly from the Pernell family’s contributions. The remaining 5% was generously donated by community members. The Pernell Family Academy Services and Community Center, established in 2021, plays a pivotal role in coordinating and managing the initiative’s logistics. Special recognition was given to community service organizations like the Mu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated and the Beta Theta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated, whose involvement further bolstered the event’s impact.

A notable addition to this year’s initiative was the inclusion of inspirational quote cards attached to each supply basket, aimed at uplifting and motivating students as they embark on their college journey.

For those interested in supporting or donating to the “Dorm Ready” Initiative, the Pernell family can be reached at 843-627-3121.

The “Dorm Ready” Initiative exemplifies a commendable community effort aimed at supporting college students by providing essential living supplies and fostering a positive start to their academic year.