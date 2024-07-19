Dillon High Football Team Hosted Youth Football Camp

By Landry Collins

On Thursday, July 11th, the Dillon High School football team hosted a youth football camp for children aged 8-12. The day began with Wildcat football players leading the campers through various stretches to get them loose before drills began. The campers were then divided into groups and sent to different drill stations. Each station focused on a specific position: Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver, Offensive Line, Defensive Back, and Linebacker.

Once every group had gone through each station, they were split into age groups for throwing and running competitions. In the throwing competition, Ashton Lane won in the 8-year-old group, Kayden Brunson won in the 9-year-old group, Aden Duke won in the 10-year-old group, and Nicholas Marks won in the 11 & 12-year-old group. In the running competition, Wesley Clark won in the 8-year-old group, Pernell Legette won in the 9-year-old group, Arieon Owens won in the 10-year-old group, Trenton Blue won in the 11-year-old group, and Ja’Dore Walters won in the 12-year-old group.

After the competitions, each age group took a photo with head coach Kelvin Roller, followed by a big group photo with all the campers, coaches, and players. Following that, everyone enjoyed a hot dog and a drink. An inflatable water slide was also available for the kids to enjoy after their meal. Overall, it was a great day of fun and football.

Dillon will be hosting another football camp on Thursday, July 18th, from 9 to 11 AM.