Another Successful Chit, Chat & Chew Held

By Vickie Rogers

Anderson Brothers Bank hosted the “Chit, Chat & Chew” event on Thursday, July 13th at the City of Dillon Visitor Center, situated at 106 S. Railroad Ave. The event, held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., featured a delightful array of food catered by Edna’s Kitchen, including hotdogs, hamburgers, chili, slaw, and banana pudding. Attendees also enjoyed beverages served by Tom’s Travelin’ Coffee Truck.

In addition to the delicious food and beverages, local artists showcasing their artwork and handmade crochet creations were present, adding a creative and artistic flair to the gathering. The event provided a wonderful opportunity for fellowship and community engagement.

Overall, Anderson Brothers Bank’s “Chit, Chat & Chew” event was a successful evening filled with good food, artistic displays, and enjoyable camaraderie among attendees.