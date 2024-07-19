4-H Teen Civic Engagement Summer Camp Held In Dillon

By Vickie Rogers
The SC State 1890 Extension Pee Dee hosted Civic Engagement Camp at Brandi’s Banquet Hall July 15-19th. This gave rising 8th-12th graders an opportunity to learn more on civic affairs, the importance of giving back to the community, build decision-making skills, and developing a sense of understanding and confidence.
Led by 4-H Youth Development agent, Kinda McInnis, she works with youth throughout the Pee Dee region, hosting various 4-H clubs and workshops throughout the year. Following is a listing of the daily activities the students participated in each day:
4- H Teen Civic Engagement Summer Camp Schedule Dillon County
July 15 -19, 2024
Monday
Time
Activity
9:00am- 12:00pm
What Kind of Citizen Are You?
“Introduction & Icebreakers: Team- building activities and discussions to establish camp culture and explore what civic engagement means to each camper.
“Responsibilities of a citizen
“Responsibilities of elected officers (County/City)
Simulations/Role Play (5 groups)
Neighbor Dispute
Circulating A Petition
Dispute with a Teacher
Issue Campaign
Writing a Letter to the Editor
12:00pm- 1:00p
7:30-8:30 8:30-9:00
LUNCH Break
1:00pm- 2:00pm
Guest Speaker: Local activist or politician discussing their personal experiences in civic engagement.
Closing Activities/Dismissal
Tuesday
Time Activity
Early Drop Off Breakfast/Welcome/Attendance/Camp Rules
9:00am- 12:00
Demystifying Democracy
“Introduction & Icebreakers: Team-building activities.
“Branches of Government: Learn about the functions of the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches and how they impact daily lives
“Fake News vs. Facts: Develop critical thinking skills to identify reliable sources of information and combat misinformation. Design a social media campaign to promote responsible news consumption.
“Activity: Mock debate on a current local issue.
12:00pm- 1:00p
LUNCH Break
1:00pm- 2:00pm
Voter Registration 101: Learn about different registration methods (online, mail- in, etc.).
Closing Activities/Dismissal
Wednesday
Time Activity
7:30-8:30 Early Drop Off
8:30-9:00 Breakfast/Welcome/Attendance/Camp Rules
9:00am- 12:00
The Power of You
Introduction & Icebreakers: Team-building activities.
Activity-Terms & Definitions: Youth Voting, Civic Life, Civic Education.
26th Amendment and the Power of Youth
“Guest Speaker: Local activist or politician discussing their personal experiences in civic engagement.
1:00pm- 2:00pm
Organize a voter registration drives for community.
Closing Activities/Dismissal
Thursday
Time Activity
7:30-8:30 8:30-9:00
Early Drop Off Breakfast/Welcome/Attendance/Camp Rules
9:00am- 12:00
Get Vocal, Get Involved
“Introduction & Icebreakers: Team-building activities
“The Power of Advocacy: Learn about effective communication and persuasion techniques
“Write-A-Thon: To encourage campers to contact representatives and participate in public hearings.
“Activity: Find your County Board of Commissioners.
12:00pm- 1:00pm
7:30-8:30 8:30-9:00
LUNCH with Elected Officials
Early Drop Off Breakfast/Welcome/Attendance
1:00pm- 2:00pm
Activity: Find your South Carolina Representatives.
Closing Activities/Dismissal
Friday
Time Activity
9:00am- 12:00
Changemakers in Action
“Introduction & Icebreakers: Team- building activities
“The Power of Advocacy: Learn about effective communication and persuasion techniques
“Contact Your Representatives: Craft letters or emails to local and national representatives expressing their opinions on chosen issues
12:00pm- LUNCH Break 1:00pm
Teen Camper s will meet once or twice a week from August 1st – September 30th.
Field Study to the local Voter s Registration Office in August 2024.
Field Study to the State Capital TBA.
Graduation Ceremony: Recognize campers’ achievements and celebrate their commitment to making a difference. (Will take place in October 2024.)
“Organize a field study to State House for TBA 2024.
1:00pm- 2:00pm
Camp Reflection
Closing Activities/Dismissal.