4-H Teen Civic Engagement Summer Camp Held In Dillon

By Vickie Rogers

The SC State 1890 Extension Pee Dee hosted Civic Engagement Camp at Brandi’s Banquet Hall July 15-19th. This gave rising 8th-12th graders an opportunity to learn more on civic affairs, the importance of giving back to the community, build decision-making skills, and developing a sense of understanding and confidence.

Led by 4-H Youth Development agent, Kinda McInnis, she works with youth throughout the Pee Dee region, hosting various 4-H clubs and workshops throughout the year. Following is a listing of the daily activities the students participated in each day:

4- H Teen Civic Engagement Summer Camp Schedule Dillon County

July 15 -19, 2024

Monday

Time

Activity

9:00am- 12:00pm

What Kind of Citizen Are You?

“Introduction & Icebreakers: Team- building activities and discussions to establish camp culture and explore what civic engagement means to each camper.

“Responsibilities of a citizen

“Responsibilities of elected officers (County/City)

Simulations/Role Play (5 groups)

Neighbor Dispute

Circulating A Petition

Dispute with a Teacher

Issue Campaign

Writing a Letter to the Editor

12:00pm- 1:00p

7:30-8:30 8:30-9:00

LUNCH Break

1:00pm- 2:00pm

Guest Speaker: Local activist or politician discussing their personal experiences in civic engagement.

Closing Activities/Dismissal

Tuesday

Time Activity

Early Drop Off Breakfast/Welcome/Attendance/Camp Rules

9:00am- 12:00

Demystifying Democracy

“Introduction & Icebreakers: Team-building activities.

“Branches of Government: Learn about the functions of the Legislative, Executive, and Judicial branches and how they impact daily lives

“Fake News vs. Facts: Develop critical thinking skills to identify reliable sources of information and combat misinformation. Design a social media campaign to promote responsible news consumption.

“Activity: Mock debate on a current local issue.

12:00pm- 1:00p

LUNCH Break

1:00pm- 2:00pm

Voter Registration 101: Learn about different registration methods (online, mail- in, etc.).

Closing Activities/Dismissal

Wednesday

Time Activity

7:30-8:30 Early Drop Off

8:30-9:00 Breakfast/Welcome/Attendance/Camp Rules

9:00am- 12:00

The Power of You

Introduction & Icebreakers: Team-building activities.

Activity-Terms & Definitions: Youth Voting, Civic Life, Civic Education.

26th Amendment and the Power of Youth

“Guest Speaker: Local activist or politician discussing their personal experiences in civic engagement.

1:00pm- 2:00pm

Organize a voter registration drives for community.

Closing Activities/Dismissal

Thursday

Time Activity

7:30-8:30 8:30-9:00

Early Drop Off Breakfast/Welcome/Attendance/Camp Rules

9:00am- 12:00

Get Vocal, Get Involved

“Introduction & Icebreakers: Team-building activities

“The Power of Advocacy: Learn about effective communication and persuasion techniques

“Write-A-Thon: To encourage campers to contact representatives and participate in public hearings.

“Activity: Find your County Board of Commissioners.

12:00pm- 1:00pm

7:30-8:30 8:30-9:00

LUNCH with Elected Officials

Early Drop Off Breakfast/Welcome/Attendance

1:00pm- 2:00pm

Activity: Find your South Carolina Representatives.

Closing Activities/Dismissal

Friday

Time Activity

9:00am- 12:00

Changemakers in Action

“Introduction & Icebreakers: Team- building activities

“The Power of Advocacy: Learn about effective communication and persuasion techniques

“Contact Your Representatives: Craft letters or emails to local and national representatives expressing their opinions on chosen issues

12:00pm- LUNCH Break 1:00pm

Teen Camper s will meet once or twice a week from August 1st – September 30th.

Field Study to the local Voter s Registration Office in August 2024.

Field Study to the State Capital TBA.

Graduation Ceremony: Recognize campers’ achievements and celebrate their commitment to making a difference. (Will take place in October 2024.)

“Organize a field study to State House for TBA 2024.

1:00pm- 2:00pm

Camp Reflection

Closing Activities/Dismissal.