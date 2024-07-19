Mayor Tally McColl Is Grateful For Success Of Litter Clean-Up In The City Of Dillon

Contributed By Mayor

Tally McColl

I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us on Saturday, June 29th, for the litter cleanup in the City of Dillon. This event was a remarkable collaboration organized by the Dillon Community Alliance in partnership with the Palmetto Pride initiative.

We gathered at the East Dillon Baptist Church, generously provided as our base for the day. Beginning promptly at 8am, we kicked off with safety instructions led by Dillon Community Alliance President Luanne Lane, followed by my own words of gratitude and a thoughtful prayer by Pastor James Smith.

Before heading out, we distributed supplies donated generously by Harbor Freight, including grabbers, gloves, buckets, vests, and bags for the entire group. Dividing into teams, we tackled sections spanning from 4th Avenue to Calhoun and up to 16th Avenue. This targeted area was chosen due to community concerns about cleanliness.

Throughout our efforts, Chief David Lane and his officers ensured our safety with regular patrols. The City of Dillon Public Works Department provided essential support by collecting and transporting the 80 large bags-almost 800 pounds-of litter to the County Landfill.

By 11am, we reconvened at East Dillon Baptist for a well-deserved lunch of hamburgers and hotdogs, graciously provided by the Dillon Methodist Men. Despite the sweltering heat, many community members and volunteers stayed to share stories and enjoy fellowship.

Events like this not only clean up our city but also strengthen our community spirit and instill pride in Dillon. I hope the enthusiasm and dedication shown by our volunteers inspire more events like this in the future. With the necessary supplies on hand, all we need are volunteers willing to spare a few hours on a Saturday morning to help keep Dillon clean.

My deepest gratitude goes out to everyone who donated supplies and participated in this impactful event.