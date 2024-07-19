South Carolina Competes At Transplant Games

By Landry Collins

The Transplant Games of America were held in Birmingham, Alabama from July 5-10. Team “Donate Life South Carolina” competed with over 50 participants, including Sally Harrison and Pat McColl from Dillon, who took part in the 5K Run/Walk event. The Games featured 20 different events, such as basketball, cycling, cornhole, golf, swimming, volleyball, badminton, bowling, poker, pickleball, trivia, youth Olympiad, ballroom dancing, singing, table tennis, track and field, darts, virtual triathlon, and tennis. Over 3,000 participants and more than 5,000 attendees gathered for the event, with teams from 40 different states and a few international teams competing over the six-day event. Team South Carolina brought home 58 medals (23 Gold, 21 Silver, and 14 Bronze), with participants ranging in age from 8 to 75 years old.

The Transplant Games of America, held for the past 33 years, have done an outstanding job of raising awareness about organ donation. Their mission statement is: “The mission of the Transplant Games of America is to increase public awareness of the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation through multi-sport competitions for individuals who have undergone life-saving transplant surgeries. The Games commemorate the life-giving donors. Events at the Donate Life Transplant Games are open to living donors, bone marrow recipients, organ transplant recipients, and corneal/tissue transplant recipients. The annual sporting challenge is a nationally unifying event that brings together the greater transplant community, including donor families, healthcare providers, recipients, recovery agencies, and those awaiting transplantation.”

The Transplant Games of America are more than just a sporting event; they are a celebration of life and a testament to the power of organ, eye, and tissue donation. Participants not only compete in various sports but also share their personal stories of survival and hope. The Games serve as a platform to honor donors and their families and to highlight the ongoing need for organ donors.

In addition to the competitive events, the Games feature a series of ceremonies and social events designed to foster community and support among participants. These include the Opening Ceremony, which kicks off the Games with a parade of athletes, and the Donor Recognition Ceremony, which honors the generosity and selflessness of donors and their families.

The impact of the Transplant Games extends beyond the competition itself. By bringing together a diverse group of individuals connected by the shared experience of transplantation, the Games help build a supportive network that extends well beyond the event. This network provides ongoing support and encouragement for transplant recipients, donors, and their families.

As awareness of the Transplant Games of America continues to grow, so too does the public’s understanding of the critical importance of organ donation. The Games not only celebrate the remarkable achievements of transplant recipients but also serve as a powerful reminder of the life-saving potential of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

For more information about the Transplant Games of America, please visit transplantgamesofamerica.org.