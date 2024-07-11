Anderson Brothers Bank and City of Dillon presented First Friday at the Fountain on Friday, July 5th at the South Plaza-Downtown Dillon, 100 South Railroad Avenue. The event was from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Dan E. Lockemy was the DJ. He kept the crowd entertained throughout the event.
The Band Of Oz took the stage at 7 p.m., and entertained the large crowd while many danced and sang along to their favorite songs.
Several food trucks were on hand including Bay & Scrap Catering, Travelin’s Toms Coffee of Dillon, SeaSoul Melody, Platinum Desserts, Unique Lemonade, University Food Truck AND Chick-fil-A! Scrubby’s was also on hand with Free Car Wash Give-a-Ways and other fun things. . There was something for everyone.
Free kids activities included Todd’s Twisted Balloons, Hartsville Bubble Guy, and Amazing Faces.
This event is a great way to build and strengthen our community. It is held the first Friday of each month this summer.
The Band Of Oz Performs At First Friday At The Fountain
by•
Anderson Brothers Bank and City of Dillon presented First Friday at the Fountain on Friday, July 5th at the South Plaza-Downtown Dillon, 100 South Railroad Avenue. The event was from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Dan E. Lockemy was the DJ. He kept the crowd entertained throughout the event.