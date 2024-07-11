Scrubby’s Car Wash Opening Soon

The Dillon Herald recently interviewed Chase and Charles Howard about the upcoming opening of Scrubby’s Car Wash in Dillon. Both brothers expressed their excitement about bringing this new business to their community, emphasizing their deep ties to Dillon as locals who have actively contributed through fundraisers and community service initiatives.

Chase Howard highlighted their familial and longstanding connection to Dillon County, spanning two decades. He emphasized their strong relationship with the community over the years as a key factor in choosing Dillon as the location for their new venture.

The new Scrubby’s Car Wash will feature state-of-the-art technology, including the Scrubby’s Express Tunnel, which promises to wash cars in just three minutes, allowing up to 100 cars per hour. Additionally, they will offer amenities such as an automated wet vacuum for carpets, free vacuums on site, and complimentary chemicals and towels for customers.

Charles Howard explained the convenience of using Scrubby’s services, mentioning the license plate reader technology that allows members to simply drive through without needing a code or card.

To celebrate the opening, Scrubby’s will offer free car washes for the first few days. They will also introduce membership packages starting at $19.99 per month, which will provide daily access to car wash services at any Scrubby’s location, including their other sites in South Carolina and North Carolina. Despite encountering challenges with utilities during the setup phase, the Howards purchased additional real estate to ensure smooth traffic flow on site. They anticipate that Scrubby’s Car Wash will be a valuable addition to Dillon County, offering employment opportunities with around 10 hourly employees and an onsite manager.

The tentative opening date for Scrubby’s Car Wash is mid-July, with operating hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned shortly after the opening to commemorate the occasion.

The new Scrubby’s Car Wash is located at 1110 Hwy. 301 North, Dillon, S.C., and a second location in Lumberton, N.C., is scheduled to open in the fall.