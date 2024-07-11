Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Vehicle

According to Lance Corporal Lena Butler with SC Highway Patrol, a person has died from injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident occurred at a residence on Rabbit Island Road, about 3 miles south of Lake View on July 5, 2024.

The person was hit by a 1991 Chevrolet Cavalier driving north on private property. The driver was uninjured. The pedestrian was taken by EMS to an area hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. According to Lance Cpl. Butler the incident remains under investigation.