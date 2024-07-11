Lumber River United Way Offers Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library In Partnership With Dillon County Library

LUMBERTON, NC (4/9/2024)-Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and Lumber River United Way have been successful teams, bringing the joy of reading to Robeson County’s youngest children. Since 2012, Lumber River United Way has been an affiliate of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, distributing over 300,000 Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library books in Robeson County.

Starting July 1st, any family in Dillon County may register their child(ren) to receive an age-appropriate book monthly from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Lumber River United Way’s mission is to enroll 100 new Dillon County children into this free program. We believe that from birth to age 5, a child’s brain develops more than at any other time in life, and this early brain development has a profound and lasting impact on a child’s ability to learn and succeed in school and life. The quality of a child’s experiences in the first few years of life -positive or negative- shapes their brain development.

“Teaching children a love of reading begins early and lasts a lifetime,” stated United Way Executive Director Tate Johnson. “Children can receive a book every month mailed right to their home. This is a free program for children under five living in Dillon County”.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is made possible by Lumber River United Way, our partnership with the Dillon County Library system, and our fantastic program sponsors, First Bank and Walmart. Each of these entities cares deeply about early education in Dillon County; First Bank and Walmart’s financial support ensures any child, regardless of income, may receive a book every month.

If your organization would like to play a vital role in promoting childhood literacy and donate to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, or if you would like additional information, please contact Lumber River United Way or visit our website at lumberriveruw.org. Your support is crucial in helping us reach more children and impact their lives through the power of reading.

About Lumber River United Way

We unite to create positive, lasting change for people in need. We are a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to solving the most pressing health and human service needs by assisting people in Bladen, Dillon, Hoke, and Robeson Counties. We work every day to achieve our vision and mission by focusing on the four foundations for building better lives: Health, Education, Financial Stability, and Basic Needs/Crisis Services.