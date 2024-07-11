Lake View AAA All-Stars Compete In State Tournament

By Landry Collins

The Lake View AAA All-Stars competed in the Dixie Youth Baseball Division 2 State Tournament over the weekend. They traveled to West Columbia to compete at Midland Park on Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday, July 7th, they resumed their game against Hartsville National at 9:30 AM after the game was suspended the previous day. Lake View fell in their opening game of the tournament, 11-1. It was a defensive struggle through the first 2 innings as neither team could get a run on the board. That changed in the top of the third when Chase Ford hit a fly ball to second and was able to reach safely due to error. This allowed Case Chance to score from third. In the bottom of 4thinning, Hartsville National took the lead. The tying run was scored on a passed ball. Three batters later, they hit a 2-RBI single to left. In the next at bat, a single to short scored their fourth run. Their fifth run came in on a fly ball to center. The sixth and final run of the inning was scored on a ground ball to third. This gave Hartsville National a 6-1 lead. They continued to add to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. The first run was scored on an RBI single to center. The next run was on a bases loaded walk. Then a 2 RBI single to center was hit. The final and eleventh run was score on a passed ball. This would end the game and final score would be 11-1.

Bryce Bailey got the start on the mound for Lake View, and he went 3.2 innings and faced 18 batters. His final line was 3 Hits, 4 Runs (None Earned), 2 BB, and 5 Strikeouts. Canon Moody was next, and he went .1 innings and faced 6 batters. His final line was 3 Hits, 2 Runs (None Earned). Hunter Hodge pitched .1 innings and faced 6 batters. His final line was 2 Hits, 5 Runs (4 Earned), and 2 BB.

Luke Myers went 2-2(3B). Canon Moody went 1-1 with 1 BB. Case Chance scored a Run and worked 2 BB.

Later on Sunday they had their second game against Batesburg-Leesville at 1 PM. Unfortunately, Lake View was not able to pick up the win as they lost 13-2. B-L was first on the board when they scored 2 runs in the bottom of the first. The first run was scored on a SAC fly to right. The second run came in on a passed ball in the next at bat. In the bottom of the second B-L stole home to make it a 3-0 game. In the top of the third, Luke Myers worked a 4-pitch walk to bring in Case Chance. In the next at bat, Bryce Bailey hit into a fielder’s choice at third and this allowed Ky’Mauri Kelley to score. It was now a 3-2 game. B-L really got things going in the bottom of the third inning a got 10 runs across. Lake View was not able to make a comeback from that and fell 13-2.

Luke Myers pitched 1 inning for Lake View and faced 8 batters. His final line was 2 Hits, 2 Runs (2 Earned), 2 BB, and 2 Strikeouts. Canon Moody pitched 1.2 innings with 12 batters faced. His final line was 1 Hit, 6 Runs (None Earned), 2 BB, and 2 Strikeouts.

Ky’Mauri Kelley went 1-1 with 1 Run scored. Luke Myers and Bryce Bailey each had an RBI.

The Dillon Herald congratulates the AAA Lake View All-Stars on their great season and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us next year. A Special thank you to the Coaches (Chris Arnette, Keith Elliott, and Ira Keith Ford), parents, and fans.