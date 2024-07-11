Eats On The Street Held In Downtown Dillon

The City of Dillon held Eats on the Street on Wednesday, July 10th at S. Railroad Avenue in Downtown Dillon. The event was from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. The following food trucks participated: Quick Serve, University Food Truck, Ashley’s Yummy Tummy, The Spicy Rooster, Platinum Desserts, Royal Sweets Boutique, Sunshine’s Sweet Creations, The Main Squeeze Lemonade, Sweet Coop, Grahams Groceries, and Unity BBQ. Clemson Extension had a booth set up as well. DJ Elixir was there from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. For more information, contact Lisa Moody at lmoodycityofdillon@gmail.com.