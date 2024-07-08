Construction Begins On Three Parks In Dillon

By Vickie Rogers

Dillon County has begun work on three parks in Dillon County.

According to Tim Harper, Dillon County Administrator, the park in Floydale and on Highway 301 North will feature walking tracks, shelter, benches, play area, and more. Harper says both parks are 50-60 percent completed and expected to be open to the public by the end of August.

Work has also begun on the park in the Little Rock community. Workers have removed the old asphalt basketball court and replaced it with a new cement court. There will also be more amenities for community members to enjoy. A new walking path will be included at this park.

Funding for these projects was provided by The Schafer Fund at Foundation of The Carolinas.

Pictured top left: Park on Hwy 301 North. Bottom left: Park in Floydale. Pictured above: Little Rock community park.