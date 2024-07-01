The City Of Dillon Host The Steering Committe Meeting For Market Analysis

The City of Dillon kicked off a workshop for a market study to support the City’s opportunities for economic growth. The workshop was jointly led by consultants Rose Associates and Develop SC. Convening at the Visitor’s Center, a group of business and community leaders formed a steering committee to provide input. The group discussed opportunities to leverage Dillon’s assets and highlighted the strengths of local businesses and infrastructure.

Kathleen Rose, President of Rose Associates, had this to say following the workshop: “Over the past 30 years, I have worked with a number of communities throughout the Southeast, and I am especially pleased to be here in the City of Dillon. The input and enthusiasm in today’s kickoff workshop is an important first step as we move into shaping the City’s vision, goals and action steps.”

Alyssa Richardson, CEO of Develop SC, said: “As a native of Dillon, it is a pleasure to contribute in a way that moves my hometown forward and focuses on a strategic vision. It was encouraging to see the City, County and key stakeholders all in one room, pushing towards one vision.”

Lisa Moody, Downtown Coordinator, stated “Over the next few months, Rose Associates and Develop SC will conduct an overall assessment of market dynamics and business opportunities in the City. Consultants will present their findings and recommendations before the steering committee and the public at a session later this fall.”