Latta Sandlapper Team In Action

By Landry Collins

On Monday, June 24th the Latta Sandlapper league baseball team hosted the South Florence Gold team. The South Gold team was able to pull out a 10-7 win after a timely 4-run inning in the sixth.

The South Gold team was the first team to strike when they scored on an RBI double to center field in the top of the first. Latta was able to take the lead back in the bottom of the second. BW Berry scored the first run on a wild pitch. Zach Lane got the second run across on a groundout to second. The South Gold team responded and tied it back up in the top of the third on a groundout to the pitcher. Latta struck again in the bottom of the third. Fischer Richardson and JP Bley were both able to score on separate wild pitches. This made it a 4-2 game. South Gold cut into the lead in the top of the fourth on an RBI triple to center. In the top of the fifth they took the lead back from Latta. They tying run came across on a passed ball. The go-ahead run came in on a wild pitch. In the top of the sixth that South Gold team struck for 4 runs. The first two runs came in on a groundout to first. The third run was scored on an RBI double to left. The fourth run was brought in on a groundout. This made it a 9-4 game. South scored their tenth and final run in the top of the seventh on a passed ball. Latta tried to make a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Ryan Perritte hit a fly ball to center that scored Berry and Smith was able to score as well on the throw. Dawson Covington made his way around to score and that made it a 10-7 game. Latta wasn’t able to continue the rally and the game ended in the next at bat.

Preston Brown got the start and the loss for Latta after 5 innings of work. His final line was 6 Hits, 5 Runs(5 Earned), 2 BB, and 6 Strikeouts. Caden Lee pitched 1 inning of relief. His final line was 1 Hits, 4 Runs(2 Earned), 2 BB, and 1 Strikeout. Heath Mew was the final pitcher for Latta, and he went 1 inning. His final line was 1 Hit, 1 Run, and 1 BB.

Ryan Perritte went 1-2 with 2 RBIs and 1 BB. BW Berry went 1-2 with 2 Runs. Colby Smith went 1-2 with 2 Runs and 2 BB.

The Sandlapper League season is winding down and the regular season is set to end this week. Latta is 3-2 on the season so far.