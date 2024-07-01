Dillon Football Host 7 On 7

By Landry Collins

The Dillon Wildcats hosted a few teams on Tuesday for their Bi-Weekly 7-on-7 games. In attendance we’re Dillon, Mullins, Johnsonville, and Conway. Dillon’s varsity rotated 10-minute games with Mullins and Johnsonville. Dillon’s JV team swapped offensive and defensive series with Conway’s JV team.

Two weeks ago, on June 14th the varsity Wildcats traveled to Columbia to take part in one of Shane Beamer’s 7-on-7 tournaments at the University of South Carolina. It was a great day for Dillon, as they went 5-0 in pool play. Unfortunately, they came up a little short in the championship game and lost.

Last week the Wildcats traveled to the University of North Carolina for one of the Carolina King of the Hill competitions.

The Wildcats will go into a dead period next week before they kick off their final leg of summer practices in July.