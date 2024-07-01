City of Dillon Host Coffee And Talk

By Vickie Rogers

Coffee and Talk, hosted by the City of Dillon was held on Wednesday, June 26th at the Visitor Center in downtown Dillon. It was a casual morning gathering because talk of limitless possibilites are a great way to start the day. This is a great opportunity to meet your neighboring business owners, make connections, and network with members of the local community. Tom’s Coffee truck was on hand, along with fruits, pastries, and breakfast casseole.For more information, call Lisa Moody at 843-845-8393 or email at lmoodycityofdillon@gmail.com