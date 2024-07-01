Arrest Made In Shooting

On June 18th, 2024, around 11:05 am, Deputies responded to Florence Avenue in the Dillon Community in reference to a victim who had been shot. Upon their arrival, they located the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded and the victim was airlifted to McLeod of Florence.

The victim was identified as Kaylin Nicole Hinson, 19, of Dillon.

The suspect, Juna’ka Jon Joy Bethea, 23, from Sellers, was located in the Latta community and taken into custody within an hour of this incident. At the time Bethea was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder.

On Friday, June 21st, 2024, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley notified Detectives of the victim passing away. The suspect was then charged with Murder.

Bethea is being held in the Dillon County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing on the Murder charge.

Sheriff Hamilton sends his condolences to the family of Kaylin Hinson. This is a senseless crime that should have never taken place.

Sheriff Hamilton would like to thank His Deputies at Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Officers at Latta Police Department for their quick work in this case to identify, locate and arrest the suspect without further incident.