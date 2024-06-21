Several Firefighters From Dillon County Attend SC Fire Rescue Conference

The 119th South Carolina Firefighters’ Association Conference was held Wednesday June 12- Saturday June 15, 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Annually, many firefighters from Dillon County make this week their vacation, while also attending this conference to network, speak with leaders in our state’s fire services and attend training. This year nearly 30 firefighters from Dillon County were in attendance. Classes began on Wednesday, with Opening Ceremonies, State Association business meetings, and the Exhibit Hall opening followed on Tuesday. Chief Keith Bailey from the City of Dillon Fire Department won the Conference Bench Press competition with 30reps at 225lbs, wining prize is a new barbell set.

Firefighters from Dillon County county attended multiple courses together covering an array of topics. Courses attended were: Emergency Vehicle Response to Electric Vehicle Incidents, Leveraging Your Why: The Power of Purpose Driven Leadership, The Challenges of a Firefighter Marriage, RV Emergencies- Unhappy Campers, 1%- Use it wisely or lose it, Getting in the Door (Forcible Entry), Probie to Promotee: The Missing Link of Professional Development, ISO Survey Training, Firefighter Rescue Operations, Probie’s First Day: A Road Map to Success, The Ace in the Hole: Squad Company Operations, and Country Cooking: The Recipe for an Effective Rural Fire Department which was taught by Dillon County Station #3 Assistant Chief John Smith.

Departments represented: City of Dillon FD- 6, Floyd Dale Fire- 5, Dillon County Station 1-4, Dillon County Station 2- 5, Dillon County Station 3- 4, Dillon County Station 4- 4