By Vickie Rogers

Gracen Grainer has been crowned as Miss South Carolina USA.

Gracen, a Hamer native, is attending law school at USC Joseph F. Rice School of Law. Grainger is a Directions, USA model and has been a professional model/actress since she was just eight years old and is a Screen Actors Guild member.

Miss South Carolina USA pageant was held June 14th and 15th in North Charleston, SC.