Exciting and Educational Events at the Dillon County Library this Summer

The Dillon County Library has an exciting and educational line-up of events planned for the citizens of Dillon County this summer. One of the activities took place Tuesday morning, June 18 at the Main Branch and was sponsored by the Carolinas Art Guild. The purpose of the program was to encourage participants to explore their creativity through decorating homemade sugar cookies. Carolina Art Guild members demonstrated color combinations and gave each child several cookies and icing. Prizes were awarded for “Most Creative”, “Most Colorful”, and “Happiest”. Students were able to take home their decorated sweet treats.

This segment was followed by Sherrie Hayes Adams of Dance Dimensions who taught the participants basic dance moves and encouraged them to “Dance the Summer Away!”

Other exciting programs at the Dillon County Library include a “Back to the 80’s” Foodie Party to be held on July 22nd from 4:00-5:00 pm at the Main Branch in Dillon and July 25 from 10:00-11:00 am in Lake View.

The Teen Summer Reading Program is scheduled for Mondays from 4:00-5:00 pm in Dillon and Thursdays from 10:00-11:00 am in Lake View. They will be doing Chalk the Walkway Tattoo a Bag, and Pop Sockets.

Dillon County residents are encouraged to visit the Main Branch of the Dillon County Library for more information or to call 843.774.0330 or 843.759.2692.