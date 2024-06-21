Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Holds “Are You Okay” Luncheon

By Vickie Rogers

Sheriff Jamie Hamilton hosted “Are You Okay” luncheon on Tuesday, June 18th, at the Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon.

Mr. Moses Heyward leads this program at the Sheriff’s Office and spoke to the large audience. There are currently 109 enlisted in this program. Heyward spoke about how important the seniors are to our county, and he calls them weekly, to check on them, prays with them, and provides counseling. Mr. Heyward spoke about going to visit the seniors at Pruitt Nursing Home. He also let the seniors know with this program, they can send law enforcement to their homes for non-emergencies, to pick up medication, and put them in contact with PDRTA if needed. Moses says Sheriff Harold Grice began this with an automated system. When Sheriff Douglas Pernell took over as Sheriff, he hired Moses Heyward to head up this program. Then, when Sheriff Hamilton became Sheriff, he wanted to enhance the program by knocking on doors and getting the word out to the citizens about this program.

Sheriff Jamie Hamilton spoke to the seniors. He said he was taken aback by the amount of people in attendance, and thanked Moses Heyward for his work.

The Sheriff said in the 46 counties in SC there is no other program like this. He doesn’t want senior citizens to feel left out because they are important. He acknowledged a lot of seniors live alone and just need someone to talk.

Hamilton spoke about the importance of knowing if a senior doesn’t have electricity during a natural disaster and may need oxygen. He also wants to make seniors aware of scams that may be occurring. Sheriff Hamilton advised his door is always open.

Lake View Mayor, Sterling Lee was in attendance and spoke to the seniors. He says this is an awesome program and Moses Heyward is doing a great job. He spoke about the importance of wellness checks on the seniors.

Senator Kent Williams was the next to speak. He spoke of the importance of the senior citizens, and thanked the Sheriff’s Office and Moses Heyward on the service they are providing. He said “our seniors have made many sacrifices, and paved the way for him and many others”.

Cynthia Pernell spoke about how this program is dear to her, as it was to her husband, Douglas Pernell. She spoke about Sheriff Pernell going out at night to ride thru areas where he knew senior citizens lived just so they would know people were there for them. Pernell said just as her husband, Moses Heyward has a love for the senior citizens.

All that is needed for seniors to sign up for this program is a phone number, address, and a contact person if you’re not able to be reached.

If you would like to learn more about the program, please contact Moses Heyward at the Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, or by email at moses@dillonsheriff.org.