Dillon County Public-Private Partnership Holds Dillon County Industry Appreciation Luncheon

By Vickie Rogers

The Dillon County Public-Private Partnership held a Dillon County Industry Appreciation luncheon on Friday, June 14th at the Twin Lakes Country Club.

Dillon County Economic Director Rodney Berry began with welcome and acknowledgements, followed by Invocation.

Chairman Mike Tyler gave a public board update. Next, DCP3 update was given by Chairman Glenn Greene.

After lunch was served, Guest Speaker Bryan Braddock, Director Economic Development and Public Outreach, Office of Congressman Russell Fry, SC 7th Congressional District spoke to the audience.

Some of the topics discussed were advancing the development of Dillon County industry and the general welfare of the residents of Dillon County. They are working to ensure the recruitment of new businesses and industry and the expansion of existing businesses so Dillon County can thrive.

Dillon County Economic Director Rodney Berry gave The Dillon Herald the following statement: “It’s paramount that we celebrate and support our existing industries. We made commitments to all of them when they made the decision to do business here . Although we expend a great deal of our efforts in recruiting new industry , it is existing industry that continues to be responsible for a large percentage of new job creation . We are thankful for their many contributions to Dillon County .”