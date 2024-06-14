Wild Gators Reach JUCO World Series

By Landry Collins

This year, the Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC) baseball team had an amazing season, helped by the exceptional performances of two former Lake View High School players, Zack Hunt and Noah Carter. Both players were pivotal in the Stingers’ deep run in the 2024 NJCAA Division I Baseball World Series. The team showcased their prowess throughout the season, achieving an impressive 54-12 record and clinching the Region 10 title. This marked the third occasion in FDTC baseball history that they secured a spot in the JUCO World Series. Although their journey ended in a dramatic showdown against Blinn College, where they were narrowly defeated 21-19 on May 30th, the Stingers’ achievements this season were nothing short of remarkable.

Noah Carter, a versatile player, made 24 appearances for the Stingers this year, starting in 10 games. Primarily utilized as a designated hitter and catcher, Carter also contributed as an infielder in several games. Over the season, he recorded 13 hits, including two doubles, and scored 28 runs. Carter’s offensive contributions included 6 RBIs, 18 walks, and 3 stolen bases, culminating in a .255 batting average and an impressive .500 on-base percentage. His consistent performance provided a solid foundation for the team’s offensive lineup.

Zack Hunt was another standout for FDTC, making 55 appearances with significant contributions both at the plate and on the mound. As a first baseman, Hunt demonstrated his offensive prowess with 35 hits, comprising ten doubles and five home runs. He also scored 33 runs and drove in 41 RBIs, finishing the season with a .302 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, and a .517 slugging percentage. During the JUCO World Series, Hunt maintained his form, hitting .278 with five hits, including two home runs, and driving in seven RBIs. On the pitching front, Hunt delivered 15.2 innings, striking out 22 batters and providing reliable performances when called upon.

The Stingers’ overall success this season was reflected in their national rankings. They finished the regular season ranked No. 6, a significant leap from their preseason ranking of No. 15. Throughout the year, they consistently held a place in the top 20, peaking at No. 3 on April 22nd. The team also boasted impressive offensive statistics, ranking 8th in runs scored (602), 11th in hits (642), 18th in triples (21), and 19th in home runs (73). Additionally, they finished with a team batting average of .337, underscoring their dominance at the plate.