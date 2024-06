Latta Recreation 8U Boys Participate In All-Stars

By Vickie Rogers

Latta Recreation 8U Boys participated in All-Stars against Pamplico on Friday, June 7, against Johnsonville on Saturday, June 8, and Lynches River on Monday, June 10 at Delmae.

Pictured Bottom Left to Right- Jacob King #7, Jackson Lane #3, Liam Bustamante #1, Walker Bethea #11, Sawyer Williamson #2

Middle Left to Right- Brenton Carter Jr. #15, Trelya Strickland #13, Zaden Bryant #12, Eastya Vaught #9, Abram Page #10, Gavin Bustamante #5

Top Left to Right- Coaches Harry Page, Jimmy King, Brandon Bustamante, Kevin Williamson.