NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE OF SALE CIVIL ACTION NO. 2020-CP-17-00126 BY VIRTUE of the decree heretofore granted in the case of: Nationstar Mortgage LLC vs. William D. Graves; Whitney A. Brunson; Whitey A. Brunson, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Cynthia Brunson Norman,; Joshua Norman; Nicholas Norman; David F. Norman; Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC, the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina, will sell on January 2, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. or on another date, thereafter as approved by the Court, at the Courthouse, City of

Dillon, State of South Carolina, to the highest bidder: ALL THAT CERTAIN PIECE, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OR SOUTH CAROLINA, APPROXIMATELY TWO (2) MILES EAST OF THIE TOWN OF DILLON, FRONTING AND MEASURING ONE HUNDRED (100) FEET ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF AN UNNAMED STREET, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT NUMBER NINE (9) ON MAP OF FIELDCREST SUBDIVISION SECTION THREE (3) PREPARED BY SMITH SURVEY COMPANY, DATED NOVEMBER 1984 RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK 18, AT PAGE 8, WHICH SAID MAP IS INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE THERETO A FULL AND COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIVE COVENANTS AND EASEMENTS RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 199, AT PAGE 124. THIS BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO TIMOTHY D. BRUNSON BY

DEED OF CAROLINA MODEL HOME CORPORATION DATED JUNE 25, 1998, AND RECORDED JUNE 29, 1998, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR

DILLON COUNTY IN BOOK 305 PAGE 218. THEREAFTER, TIMOTHY D. BRUNSON PASSED AWAY ON OCTOBER 14, 2008, LEAVING HIS INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT

PROPERTY TO HIS HEIR, GERLENE BRUNSON, AS IS MORE FULLY PRESERVED

IN ESTATE FILE 2008-ES-17-00122 AND BY AMENDED DEED OF DISTRIBUTION DATED AND RECORDED JULY 3, 2012, IN BOOK 514 AT PAGE 15 IN SAID

RECORDS. SUBSEQUENTLY, GERLENE BRUNSON PASSED AWAY ON JULY 12, 2017, LEAVING HER INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY TO HER HEIRS, WILLIAM D. GRAVES AND THE ESTATE OF CYNTHIA NORMAN, AS IS MORE FULLY PRESERVED IN ESTATE FILE 2017-ES-14-00144 AND IN THE DEED OF DISTRIBUTION DATED JULY 19, 2019, AND RECORDED AUGUST 20, 2019, IN BOOK 664 AT PAGE 168 IN SAID RECORDS. CYNTHIA NORMAN PASSED AWAY ON JUNE 5, 2019, LEAVING HER INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY TO HER HEIRS, DAVID NORMAN, WHIINEY A. BRUNSON, JOSHUA I. NORMAN, AND DAVID NICHOLAS NORMAN, AS IS MORE FULLY PRESERVED IN ESTATE FILE 2019-ES-17-00139. CURRENT ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 1819 Sonny Dr., Dillon, S.C. 29536

TMS: 070-00-00-109

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee, at conclusion of the bidding, five percent (5%) of his bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to the purchase price n case of compliance, but in thecase of non-compliance to be forfeited and first applied to the costs incurred by the Plaintiff related to the sale and the balance then applied to the Plaintiff’s debt in a manner suitable to the Plaintiff. Should the last and highest bidder fail to comply

from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 12% per annum. The sale shall be subject to taxes and assessments, existing easements and restrictions, easements and restrictions of record and any other senior encumbrances.

In the event an agent of Plaintiff does not appear at the time of sale, the within property shall be withdrawn from sale and sold at the next available sales date upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or such terms as may be set forth in a supplemental order.

The Honorable Robert E. Lee

Special Referee for Dillon County.

Brock & Scott, PLLC.

3800 Fernandina Road, Suite 110.

Columbia, S.C. 29210.

Attorneys for Plaintiff.

Phone: 803-454-3540.

Fax: 803-454-3541.