Alpha Lambda Chapter Inducts New Members

Alpha Lambda Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at Latta High School. Four new members were inducted into the society. They are: Kelli Floyd, Dillon School District Four’s Teacher Induction instructor and English teacher at Lake View High School; Jessica Hames, social studies teacher and school counseling Intern at Latta High School; Amanda Lucius, social studies teacher at Lake View High School; and Sandra Roberts, curriculum coordinator at Dillon Middle School. At this meeting the chapter also honored retired first-grade teacher Linda McKenzie for 40 continuous years of membership in Delta Kappa Gamma.

At its October meeting Alpha Lambda Chapter members met at The Groundout Coffee Bar in Marion for a paint party. Instructor Amanda Burdin led the meeting, and members attending created personalized Halloween door hangers. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International’s mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Its members are leading women educators impacting education worldwide.



