Saying No Without Feeling Condemned

My motivation for writing this article came from an experience that I had only a few hours before I started to write about our subject for today. I have (through many years of discipline) conditioned myself to be empathetic, compassionate, and generous to people who occasionally ask me for help or those who I see need help (but for whatever the reason, will not ask for it). I believe that being compassionate and generous is both a duty and discipline that I am to embrace and exemplify as a follower of Jesus Christ. However, as true as that is, Christians (myself included) are, arguably, the most targeted and victimized people that professional beggars, leeches, conmen, and crooks prey upon. The very fact that we are taught in the Word of God to be compassionate, generous, and not selfish and stingy can cause us to not be discreet and vigilant. The following are a few of the times when we should say no and not feel condemned or bad about it.

Due to the fact that the idea for this article derived from me having to say no to a man who had routinely (about twice a week) asked me to give him a couple of dollars when I patronized a certain convenience store, the heading for this section seemed relevant. This individual has developed a habit of asking for a few dollars from me and perhaps others as well. The irony of his situation is that he works. Though he does not receive fair wages from his employer, he spends a great portion of what he makes on alcoholic beverages. He comes from (what I can gather) a good family and was taught to work for a living. Nevertheless, due to his squandering of his income on whiskey, he has developed into a beggar. I am very fond of him and every chance I have to give him a hustle to make some extra money, I will get him. With that being said, I have come to a decision that I will not be giving him any more money and I do not feel condemned about my decision.

Saying No to Yourself When You Know You Can’t Afford It

Let me recommend to those of you who battle with the twin issues of covetousness and indebtedness, to go to a mirror before you start to read this section. Look directly at the person in the mirror and say with serious intent, “I know you well because we are one and the same person. From this moment forward, I will not allow you to override and dominate my decision about greed and indebtedness. I declare my freedom today and will not go back under the yoke and bondage of financial slavery”. I have learned by experience that one of the greatest challenges that we have as human beings is to deny ourselves and say no to desires and practices that are not good for us. Arguably, one of the greatest areas of difficulty that inflict much detriment and often disaster on those who find it hard to say no to themselves is experienced in the area of finances or money matters. This is especially true when it comes to covetousness and indebtedness. As stated, I overcame the materialistic cravings of self and I am now debt free. If it worked for me and many others, it will also work for you.

Saying No to Relatives or Friends When They Are Wrong

One of the most challenging times to say no and not feel condemned is when you are in the presence or a conversation with friends or relatives. Too often, people hold their peace and go along with people when they know that what they are saying is not right. At such times, silence is not golden, but cowardly yellow. There was a time when I was guilty of being timid and cowardly yellow. To the detriment of my conscience, I held my peace and kept silent not wanting to be the only dissident or elephant in the room. Looking back in retrospect, perhaps my saying no to what I knew to be totally wrong and in error could have caused some to reconsider their agreement and endorsement of a fabrication and lie just for the sake of friendship. Perhaps my stand for what I knew to be right would have kept some out of turmoil and trouble.

Out of all the situations that there is a need to be bold enough to say no when you disagree with people is when you are among your peers. It is very difficult and can actually be intimidating to disagree with your peers, especially when you are in the minority. This explains why many people, both young and old, students and employees, often become weak kneed and cave into peer pressure even when they know that what they are agreeing and saying yes to is wrong. However, there are those who are in the bold and brave bracket who do not flinch or hesitate to say no when they believe they are right even when their peers are saying yes.

Saying No to Philosophical, Religious, and Cultural Beliefs That Contradict the Bible

In this final section, I am going to briefly consider an area of how we (believers in Christ) should say no without condemnation, intimidation, or cowardice. When we are confronted and challenged by people whose philosophical, religious, and cultural beliefs contradict and clash with what the Bible clearly teaches, we must have boldness and courage with our conviction to reject what is being said and that disagrees with or distorts the foundational truths and tenets of our Judeo-Christian beliefs. As followers of Jesus Christ, we must be defenders of the faith on our level and in our lane of understanding. Saying no to beliefs and practices that disagree with or distorts clear biblical truths is the duty of every true believer. It is both cowardly and a dereliction of one’s Christian duty to be silent when the faith is being attacked or distorted. I will conclude today with a very relevant passage that perhaps some of you ignore and violate when you allow people in your home who do not bring the truth of God’s word. If anyone comes to you and does not bring this teaching, do not take them into your house or welcome them. 11 Anyone who welcomes them shares in their wicked work. (2 John 10-11)