PUBLIC NOTICE: DILLON DISTRICT THREE (LATTA SCHOOLS) CHILD FIND SCREENINGS

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC

DILLON DISTRICT THREE (LATTA SCHOOLS)

IS HAVING “CHILD FIND SCREENINGS”

Under Federal law, all children with disabilities, birth through twenty-one years of age must be identified and evaluated using specific “Child Find” activities to locate any child with a disability who is not currently receiving services.

Dillon District Three (Latta Schools) provides specialized services to children who live within the school attendance zone and meet eligibility requirements set forth by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Dillon District Three (Latta Schools). These requirements may differ from those of institutions providing similar services (i.e. private therapy).

The disabilities eligible for services in our district are developmental delay, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, emotional disability, speech or language impairment, deaf and hard of hearing, deaf-blindness, visual impairment, orthopedic impairment, other health impairment, traumatic brain injury, autism, and multiple disabilities.

If you are aware of any child with disabilities not attending public school or any pre-school child who might be disabled, you may contact Kelly Sellers, Director of Exceptional Children or Rachael Coker, School Psychologist, at Dillon School District Three (Latta Schools) at 843-752-7101. All referral sources will remain confidential.

The next formal “Child Find” screenings will be held Friday, October 27, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Latta Elementary School. To schedule an appointment for this screening date, please contact Rachael Coker at 843-752-7101.