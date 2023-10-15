PUBLIC HEARING: City of Dillon Zoning Board of Appeals

The City of Dillon Zoning Board of Appeals shall meet to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers within the Dillon City-County Complex Building located at 401 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina.

Item to be considered:

The Zoning Board of Appeals shall review, discuss, and consider approving a variance request from the provisions within Title 5, Chapter 4, Article G, Section 5-4-59-6 – Lot setbacks of the City of Dillon Code of Ordinances in order to add a 15×20 vestibule addition onto the existing building located on an individual platted lot in an aestetically pleasing manner located at 101 Lockemy Highway (Dillon County Tax Map System Number 059-15-35-001), Dillon, South Carolina.

Citizens wishing to discuss their concerns may attend the Public Hearing Meeting on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers located at 401 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina.

Questions and concerns may be directed to Benny Genwright, Director of Code Enforcement & Planning, 843-774-0040, extension 1012 or 1014.

The City of Dillon does not discriminate on the basis of creed, race, age, sex, familial status or disability. TDD 843-841-3707.