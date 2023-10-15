PUBLIC HEARING: City of Dillon Planning Commission

The City of Dillon Planning Commission shall meet to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers within the Dillon City-County Complex building located at 401 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina.

Item to be considered:

The Dillon City Planning Commission shall review, discuss and consider approving a proposed Road Name for the Private Drives located adjacent to Highway 34 West and South Longstreet Road at (Dillon County Tax Map System Numbers 059-09-01-001, 58-00-00-022 and 058-00-00-026), Dillon, South Carolina.

Citizens wishing to discuss their concerns may attend the Public Hearing on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 5:45 p.m. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers located at 401 West Main Street, Dillon, South Carolina.

Questions and concerns may be directed to Benny Genwright, Director of Code Enforcement & Planning, 843-774-0040, extension 1012 or 1014.

The City of Dillon does not discriminate on the basis of creed, race, age, sex, familial status or disability. TDD 843-841-3707.