NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE: Dillon Storage Center

NOTICE OF SELF STORAGE SALE

Please take notice Dillon Storage Center located at 1107 Martin Luther King, Junior Blvd., Dillon, S.C. 29536 intends to hold an auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.lockerfox.com on 10/26/2023 at 10:30 a.m. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless listed otherwise below, the contents consist of household goods and furnishings. Lindsey Salmon, unit #208; Serria Williamson, unit #240; Cleveland Farmer, Jr., unit #B6; and Kayla Lane, unit #C6. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.