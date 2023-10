Notice is hereby given that Zainab Investments, Inc, DBA 24 Hour Spot, intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and off premises consumption of beer and wine at 203 Hwy. 301 S., Dillon, S.C. 29536. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, submit an ABL-20 protest form by October 21, 2023. Submit the ABL-20 online at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov, or email ABL@dor.sc.gov.