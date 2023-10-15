The Lake View Woman’s Club has named Carolyn Lupo as the Club Woman of the Year for 2023. Carolyn has service as the president and is currently serving as the club secretary. Pictured are (L) Pat Laird, president and (R) Carolyn Lupo. (Contributed Photo)
Carolyn Lupo Named Lake View Woman’s Club Woman Of The Year
The Lake View Woman’s Club has named Carolyn Lupo as the Club Woman of the Year for 2023. Carolyn has service as the president and is currently serving as the club secretary. Pictured are (L) Pat Laird, president and (R) Carolyn Lupo. (Contributed Photo)