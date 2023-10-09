The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the DEA National Take Back Initiative on October 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The public may bring old prescriptions and medications for safe disposal.
The event will take place at the Sheriff’s Office at 1033 Old Latta Highway, Dillon, located inside the Dillon County Judicial Center.
Sheriff’s Office Taking Part In National Take Back Initiative
