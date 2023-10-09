Help For Veterans Health Fair Is Thursday, October 19th

The Help for Veterans Health and Information Fair is Thursday, October 19, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the City of Dillon Wellness Center. It is open to veterans and the general public. Veterans and vendors will get a free chicken bog meal. Others can get a meal for $8 per plate. Chicken bog tickets are on sale at The Dillon Herald newspaper office. There will be various vendors, health screenings, information, and door prizes. Vendors are still being accepted. Contact jd@thedillonherald.com for details.