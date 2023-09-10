USC’s Carolina Band Invited To 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade®

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® committee has announced the Carolina Band as one of their premier bands selected to perform in the 2024 parade.

The announcement was made at halftime of the South Carolina vs. Furman football game on Saturday (Sept. 9).

The band was one of just 10 chosen from more than 100 applicants. This is the first time in the band’s 100+-year history that it’s been given this opportunity.

“We owe this incredible achievement to all of the Carolina Band alumni, directors and staff members from our 103 years,” says Jay Jacobs, band director. “We cannot wait to fill the streets of New York with the ‘Mighty Sound of the Southeast.’”