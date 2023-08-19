Jamie Hamilton Sworn In As Interim Sheriff Of Dillon County (with photo gallery)

By Betsy Finklea

In a small ceremony in the historic Dillon County Courthouse in the main courtroom, James “Jamie” Hamilton was sworn in as the interim Sheriff of Dillon County on Monday afternoon.

The ceremony took place exactly one week after Sheriff Pernell’s unexpected death on Monday, August 7th.

Hamilton, the Chief Deputy of the late Sheriff Douglas Pernell, was appointed to the position on Friday by Governor Henry McMaster.

Hamilton’s family and pastor and a few others gathered to watch the ceremony.

Clerk of Court Gwen T. Hyatt administered the oath as his wife, Anna Michelle, held the Bible.

Hamilton’s voice cracked as he was taking the oath, no doubt overwhelmed by all that transpired the previous week due to the loss of a man he called his friend and his brother.

After he was sworn, Hamilton noted that the last time many of those in attendance were in that courtroom was during the historic swearing in of Douglas Pernell. Pastor Joe Grice of the Dillon Church of God closed the ceremony with prayer.

Sheriff Pernell’s sons, Kobe and Bryant, were in attendance. Sheriff Pernell’s wife, Cynthia, asked during the Sheriff’s funeral on Sunday for everyone to support Hamilton during this transition.

The deputies and detention center officers were sworn in Tuesday.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photos by Johnnie Daniels/The Dillon Herald

Click once to bring a photo into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.

